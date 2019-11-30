Holiday Hope is once again helping the families of Flint Community Schools.
SodexoMagic, Cigna Health, United Shore, Walmart, Popeyes, and BCFI are hosting the food distribution event to feed 1,000 families.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will be on hand to stuff boxes full of food items into cars.
The boxes are full of nutritious food items to help families get through the winter vacation.
Guests should drive through the west parking lot of Northwestern High School where their trunks will be filled with boxes from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Families are identified and selected to take part in the event by Flint Community Schools.
