Many people in mid-Michigan have been impacted by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's. legacy.
"On this day as we recognize the wonderful legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King," Sheldon Neeley, Flint Mayor said.
Learning from the past and moving forward together was the theme of this year's MLK Day keynote address hosted by University of Michigan Flint. Mayor Neeley was the keynote speaker.
"He left such a legacy, the words that he spoke in his engagements with the public his words had a heartbeat. Living words for us all to follow," Neeley said.
Neeley was born the year Dr. King was assassinated. It was his parents who poured into him the fundamental philosophies of Dr. king. He said Dr. King had a major impact on his life and career.
“I gleaned from him some of the greatest things that I’ve seen. His passion working not for profit not for greed not for glory, he worked through the empowerment for people,” Neeley said.
Dr. King began fighting for civil rights at a young age. Something that University of Michigan Flint student Alana Tucker said is inspiring.
“Dr. King has impacted my life by being someone that we can look up to know that it’s okay to fight the battle,” Tucker said.
She also said without him, a campus organization called Black Student Union, which she is a part of, probably wouldn't exist.
“Black Student Union in general, without him there would be no us to be able to fight and for us to be able to advocate for other black students at the university,” Tucker said.
