Mayor Sheldon Neeley ordered the Flint City Hall flag to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and legacy of Richard D. Dicks Sr.
Dicks served as City of Flint police officer for more than 25 years and began service as the police ombudsman in 1969. This led to the creation of the Office of the Ombudsperson in 1975.
Dicks later served as the city's "super chief" overseeing both the Flint Fire and Police Departments.
Dicks was inducted into the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
Dicks died on Feb. 18. Funeral arrangements are pending.
He was 85.
