A local municipality is taking a stand against long drawn-out council meetings that stretch into the late night and early mornings.
Months ago, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told city hall department heads that they could be excused from all city council meetings when the clock strikes nine.
The Flint City Council meeting on Monday lasted for about nine hours. Many meetings go past midnight.
Now, Neeley is Saying enough is enough.
"Colleagues attacking one another, nonproductive meetings, very insulting, very hostile engagements," Neeley said.
He is hoping to significantly shorten these meetings by imposing a deadline. When the clock strikes nine, all city employees are excused.
"We're trying so hard to be able to work very closely with council in order to perfect some outcomes. But this definitely is not a gauntlet of war, but definitely we have to take care of our employees," Neeley said.
Neeley first announced the 9 p.m. deadline in May of last year hoping council members would get the point.
Councilman Maurice Davis said instituting a deadline will rush the work of the city.
"It's a good on paper type of thought, but it's not reality," Davis said.
He agrees the arguing has gotten out of hand.
"As long as we're not in an argumentative discourse, and we're getting city business done, I don't see the time restriction, because you have to make sure we're not just a rubber stamp," Davis said.
Councilman Eric Mays isn't giving the idea his stamp of approval. Instead, he is issuing a warning to Neeley.
"If he interferes wrongfully with the business of the legislative branch, I for one will be putting the motion on the floor to remove him or the people he's ordering not to appear, or to leave at nine, they'll be putting their jobs in jeopardy," Mays said.
