Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is giving a progress report on the city’s water and infrastructure improvements with a community-wide update.
“What defines us is how we rise, understanding where we are with these projects, how we use the money, how we’re moving forward,” Neeley said.
It's been seven years since the devastating Flint water crisis began and the city is still picking up the pieces. Flint Mayor Neeley is set to give a progress report on the status of Flint’s water and infrastructure improvements across the city.
“We’re cleaning up all the loose ends to these projects, making sure we put the dollars in the appropriate places,” Neeley said. “Making sure we have good vendors and contractors performing services for residents and we’re moving forth with a good plan and a good understanding of how to really close this program and these projects out.”
The major improvement updates Neeley is expected to give include a secondary water line to serve as an emergency water backup system in Flint that will be completed by this summer.
He will announce that the lead service lines are expected to be finished by the end of the year and will also provide the status of a new state-of-the-art technical feed building that chemically treats the water before heading to the treatment plant.
With these improvements, Neeley said Flint’s infrastructure will be some of the best in the county.
“We know that lead service lines have been found in other aging urban centers across the country,” Neeley said. “We will be the lighthouse of hope. They will use the city of Flint for these projects as an example.”
These improvements are funded by money provided by the state and federal government, according to Neeley due to the lead-laced pipes.
Neeley says he wants to show residents where and how those dollars are being spent.
“This is going to be a very powerful and we’re establishing a level of trust,” Neeley said.
