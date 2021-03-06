Flint is now the home to the first boxer male or female to be an undisputed champion in two divisions following Claressa Shields unanimous decision.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Shields has made an impact the city and its residents.
“She was able to do and accomplish something that has never been accomplished before in the sport of boxing in this country or this world,” Neeley said.
The Flint native Shields made history in her hometown. Becoming the first undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.
Neeley was front and center for all the action.
“It was awesome, I thought it was a great undercard fight,” Neeley said.
The mayor has known shields since she was 13 years old boxing at Berston Field House.
He said seeing her transform from that passionate young lady to the woman she is today makes him proud.
“She proved to be a community patriot last night and I was so very proud of her,” Neeley said.
Shields headlining an all women pay per view card shined a different light on the City of Flint.
“People across the country that wanted to take part in the entertainment they saw that Flint is much more than a community of victims that we're a community of victors and she represented that well,” Neeley said.
The City of Flint plans to honor Shields for her win and historic accomplishment.
“We want to make sure people are safe and can safely celebrate this tremendous by our daughter of the City of Flint,” Neeley said.
