The City of Saginaw and County of Saginaw continues to make a comeback.
“Considering the state of our city today, I am happy to say that 2019 was a very positive year for Saginaw,” said Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc.
Mayor Floyd spoke at the State of Saginaw Address on Feb. 6.
“It holds the promise of a new year and new decade,” said Saginaw County Commissioner Michael Webster.
Leaders say Saginaw is a hub for opportunity, culture, community, healthcare and overall quality of life.
“In the prior five years, we‘ve had investment totally over $228 million in 70 significant development projects that created 840 new jobs,” Kloc said.
Over the past year, the city made strides on many renovation and developmental projects including at Ojibway Island and fixing roads and infrastructure and plans to bring more to Saginaw will continue into 2020.
“We build opportunity,” said Kloc. “We do this by providing helpful and innovative tools for those looking to invest in Saginaw. This past June, Saginaw joined 32 other cities in being certified by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as a ‘redevelopment read community.’”
As we had into a new decade, Webster said his plans for a new aggressive collaboration initiative.
“I will call this Vision 3010,” said Webster. “This will be a bold and aggressive initiative that will require us to engage in true collaboration inside and outside of our county governmental center.”
Kloc and Webster want everyone who lives here to believe in Saginaw.
“There’s that old Sagnasty phrase, it’s so wrong,” said Kloc. “That is not who we are. We are not that city from 5 to 7 years ago.”
