Saginaw is getting millions of dollars to remove hundreds of lead service lines throughout the city.
The money coming from the state's Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore has four and a half million more reasons to smile.
"Saginaw is poised for a comeback and I think that we're starting to come back," Moore said.
The state of Michigan is giving Saginaw $4.5 million to aide in efforts to remove and replace lead service lines.
"They make it to where a person can really trust the water. And not only that, they're making Saginaw a better place to live, work, and play," Moore said.
Paul Reinsch, director of the water and waste treatment services department for Saginaw, said the money will make a difference.
"So, it would help us achieve the replacements quicker. Alternately, if we have trouble with staffing for a period of time it could help us get through that as well," Reinsch said.
Reinsch said the state dollars are scheduled to be used beginning next summer during another round of lead service line replacement.
"We're hoping for at least a thousand that we would get with this funding," Reinsch said.
1230 lead service lines have already been replaced. The next thousand should be done in three years.
The deadline to replace all the lead service lines is the year 2045. In the meantime, Reinsch said he will continue to look for help for the long-term project while at the same time, try and keep the cost of water under control.
"We do have a flat fee on the customer bills as you're aware. And this should either keep that flat fee lower or it could even reduce the time. And what we're planning to do is we will seek more funding as we're able, to try to assist our community," Reinsch said.
As for Moore, she appreciates what the state has done for Saginaw, calling it an investment for a bright future.
"It's going to help our residents. And this way we can show you that we do have clean drinking water in the city of Saginaw," Moore said.
