The vacant House of Representative seat left by Sheldon Neeley may soon be filled by his wife.
Cynthia R. Neeley filed paperwork to run as a Democrat for the 34th District in the special primary election on January 7.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for the special election to fill the vacant seat after Sheldon Neeley was elected Mayor of Flint.
Mayor Neeley said he supports his wife and knows that she’s capable of completing the work for Flint that he left behind.
“I truly love this candidate,” Neeley said.
Mayor Neeley said his wife plans to make an official announcement next week.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
