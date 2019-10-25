The iconic diner in downtown Bay City will not become a medical marijuana provisioning center.
Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham vetoed the decision by the Bay City City Commission.
At a commission meeting Monday night the commission approved a proposal by The River LLC to open a medical marijuana provisioning center inside the former home of Rudy's Red Diner.
Some residents weren't happy about a marijuana facility being right downtown and in such an iconic storefront.
That's the reason the mayor gave when submitting her veto Thursday.
