A social media post by a mid-Michigan official has some residents concerned.
"I learned about the social media post after the city manager had called me and had gotten some messages from some residents who were upset about it," Mt. Pleasant Mayor William Joseph said.
Joseph is talking about Vice Mayor Amy Perschbacher's Facebook post regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The post depicts a blue lives matter flag, partially revealing a Nazi flag underneath with the caption "reading beneath the lines."
"The social media post is very unfortunate,” Joseph said. “It doesn't represent what my views are, or the rest of the city commission. And it certainly doesn't represent the organization of the city of Mt. Pleasant."
Mt. Pleasant Police Department spokesperson Autume Balcom had the agency's take on the post.
"We are going to continue to go out and do our jobs and serve our community with pride and integrity,” Balcom said. “We're going to continue to do our job every day no matter what is said."
She said she wants residents to know its police are behind them.
"We just are proud to be a part of this community," Balcom said.
Meanwhile, Joseph said he's spoken to Perschbacher. He said she was upset about the attack on the U.S. capitol that resulted in injuries and a death to Capitol police officers.
"The unfortunate thing for her is she didn't give that context when she put it on Facebook,” he said. “And so, people obviously interpreted in a different way than she intended."
The city commission is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Monday at 7 p.m. and the mayor said Persbacher's social media post will be brought up.
