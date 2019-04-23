Mayor Weaver announced that she will be running for a second term and on April 23rd she sat down with TV5 to discuss her goals for the city.
“I feel good actually. I’m excited and I have this excitement because of several reasons. It’s nice when people ask me if I’m going to run again because they’re happy with the job I’ve done, and they want to see me continue,” Mayor Karen Weave said.
Mayor Weaver claims that the best is yet to come. She said there is a lot to be proud of, especially when it comes to helping Flint through the water crisis.
“I would speak up when no one else would. When it comes to declaring an emergency for our city,” Weaver said.
Under Weaver’s Fast Start Program, the city has replaced nearly eight thousand lead service lines and she hopes to have the rest done by the end of August.
Weaver also mentions the news business coming to Flint aided in part by her Economic Development Team.
Weaver is not running unopposed, State Representative Sheldon Neeley is also in the running for the job. In a recent interview with TV5, the former Flint Councilman criticized the city’s lack of transparency when it comes to city money.
“It’s interesting to me now how all of a sudden he’s a budget expert. He was a part of the counselor that took us into an emergency manager. So, I guess he sat there for nine years and didn’t know the budget and now he’s an expert,” Weaver said.
This would be Weavers third run as she fought against a recall election in 2017 which brought in over a dozen other contenders.
Weaver said she is staying positive and is looking forward to the next election.
“I believe I can still make a difference so I’m optimistic,” Weaver said.
All nominating petitions for the position of Mayor for the next election was due on April 23rd by 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.