The mayoral race in Flint is heating up.
Candidates are busy campaigning to get votes as ballot boxes are set to open in less than a week.
On Aug. 6, two of the four candidates will continue the race for Flint's next mayor.
Weaver said she’s been working hard for years to push Flint forward.
“We’re almost finished with the lead service lines restoration, and we have some other things we’re working on. We want to look at economic opportunities for the people of the city of Flint. So jobs, housing is continuing to happen. We’re going to have a groundbreaking pretty soon,” Weaver said.
State Rep. Sheldon Neeley is one of Weaver’s opponents. He claims there has been a lack of effort in the mayor’s office to improve the city.
Neeley promises to raise the quality of life.
“We need better roads, blight control, law-enforcement. We need all these things and this mayor has been absent at best,” Neeley said.
Contractor and local business owner Don Pfeiffer is also running. He said under his leadership things will improve, he even promises to end the water crisis.
“It will be resolved. Crime will come down substantially with more officers on the street and we will have an un-blighted city so that businesses can flourish because the number one thing is jobs,” Pfeiffer said.
Former Flint City Administrator and consultant Gregory Eason is running as well. He said he’s tired of things not getting better in the city.
He thinks there’s a lack of transparency in the mayor’s office.
“It doesn’t have to be that way. How I view the city, my vision of the city is totally different than how it looks, and I know it’s very possible because we have the basic bones that is required to turn our city around,” Eason said.
Weaver said her work speaks for itself. She said she is proud of her accomplishments and offers no apologies for what she has gotten done.
“It’s real easy to move forward and criticize but where were you when the city was in the height of the crisis? Where were you when I was sitting there fighting with the governor,” Weaver said.
One thing that all the candidates can agree on is residents should get out and vote.
