A 17-year-old Mayville man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Nicholas Austin Jansen was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, Michigan State Police said.
The investigation began after police said they learned Jansen had uploaded child sexually abusive materials to the internet.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Jansen was charged with 25 counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.
