The MBS International Airport is receiving millions of dollars to install airfield guidance signs as well as improve the taxiway and taxiway lighting.
Congressman John Moolenaar announced the $3,474,533 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“MBS provides important flight service to mid-Michigan and this funding will allow the airport to make major improvements to its infrastructure," Moolenaar said. "MBS is a critical part of the economy of the Great Lakes Bay Region and this grant will help the airport continue to serve passengers who live in and visit our state.”
Moolenaar is a member of the House Appropriations Committee which funds federal grant programs. He voted for the legislation that funded the grant awarded to MBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.