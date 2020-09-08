President Donald Trump's Campaign is bringing him to Michigan this week, a key battle ground state. He'll be making a stop in Freeland and MBS International Airport is preparing for his arrival.
“We have been coordinating with Secret Service, Airforce and local law enforcement to ensure the visit goes smoothly,” said James Cander, MBS airport director.
He says they're also preparing for a crowd of the president’s supporters who had to register in order to attend the event.
“Not entirely sure, we don’t have anything confirmed but the latest number I heard was around 5,000,” he said.
The airport setting up parking at the old terminal parking lot to make room for the crowd.
“That lot has been cleared out and will be open to people attending the event,” Cander said.
With many anticipating the President’s stop in Freeland, Cander warns there may be some road closures off Garfield
“So, if they want to come in to the event they may have to go in through Freeland or take exit 137 off US-10,” he said.
The president is expected to speak on Thursday at MBS, with doors opening at 4 p.m. for general admission.
