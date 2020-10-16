Officials at MBS Airport are preparing to open the last phase of the redesign project.
The project began in 2005 and the final part, a new taxiway, will open next week.
Taxiway Romeo will allow airplanes more efficient access to the terminal, officials said.
The taxiway will officially open Tuesday Oct. 20.
