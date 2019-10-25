An airline passenger was taken into custody after he tried to pass through a TSA checkpoint with a loaded gun at MBS airport.
Airport Manager Jeff Nagel said the man was arrested Thursday night after a loaded pistol was found in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint.
Nagel said the man was scheduled to get on a Delta flight to Detroit, and then continue on; but he was instead taken into custody by a Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Nagel also said there have been no loaded weapons confiscated at MBS’s security checkpoint in recent memory.
No one was hurt.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said it is still under investigation.
