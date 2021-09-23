Mott Community College will be hosting an expungement fair from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Ballenger Field House on the Flint main campus on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event is part of Clean Slate Michigan organized by the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild. The services that will be offered on Sept. 25 include free legal consultation with a licensed Michigan attorney, free background checks, free notary services and free fingerprint appointments with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The expungement fair will have certain employment opportunities and community services like education, voter registration, housing, and mental health services. Residents who want to attend must pre-register at www.bbcannabis.com/cleanslate.
All visitors are required to wear masks in MCC buildings.
