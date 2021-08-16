Mott Community College will cover one class for students free of charge if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The college launched its Vaccination Incentive Program (VIP) on Saturday, Aug. 14 for students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester. The program will give students up to $750 for one free class when they provide proof of vaccination.
“We want to show our appreciation to students enrolled at MCC in the Fall 2021 semester who have been fully vaccinated,” said Jason Wilson, vice president of Student Academic Success. “MCC strongly recommends everyone get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe as we return to a mix of virtual and in-person classes and events.”
To provide proof of vaccination, students can take their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, or county health records to the check-in desk on the first floor of the Prahl Center on the main campus in Flint.
The program started Saturday, Aug. 14, and continues through Sept. 17. Students will also need to bring their photo ID and MCC student number to confirm they are enrolled for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the credit, students must receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than Sept. 17 and their second dose no later than Oct. 22.
MCC is also offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for students in the Event Center on the main campus starting Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 17.
For more information about the VIP credit, students can call 810-762-0200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.