Mott Community College is paying off students’ unpaid tuition and fee balances that are past due for semesters in the past year.
The one-time forgiveness for students is effective immediately. This does not apply to student loans. Past due balances will be removed from student accounts and credit monitoring agencies, the college said.
MCC is using funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF) from the federal government to cover the balances for the winter 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, and winter 2021 semesters.
Additionally, student account holds will be removed allowing students with past due balances to enroll in classes and request official transcripts.
“We are so pleased to be able to utilize HEERF funds to give our students some financial relief during the pandemic,” MCC President Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea said. “This will allow students who have had difficulty keeping up wither their payments to continue their education uninterrupted.”
