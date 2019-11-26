Bomb threats being investigated at a local McDonald’s were found to be not credible.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon from the McDonald’s on Tittabawassee saying they received two phone calls regarding a bomb threat.
Deputies said McDonald’s policy is to call police after receiving more than one threat.
Officers responded to the scene and Michigan State Police brought a K-9 to clear the scene. The FBI was also contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.