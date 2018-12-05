The government says a Michigan operator of 10 McDonald's restaurants has paid a $26,000 penalty for keeping teens on the job for too long.
The Labor Department says 73 teens, who were 14 or 15 years old, worked more than three hours on days when school was in session. They also worked more than eight hours when school wasn't in session. The government says it was a child-labor violation.
The 10 McDonald's restaurants are operated by Stejoca Inc. of Jackson. Investigators also found that some teens worked after 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. during the summer.
The government says the franchisee has adopted a new system that tracks hours worked by certain teenagers.
