Who doesn’t love bacon? Better yet, who doesn’t love free bacon?
You can get some, but only for one day, and only for an hour.
McDonald’s is holding a nationwide bacon bash, from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 29, at participating locations.
Customers can get two pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, on the side, with any order.
Want a Filet-O-Fish? Free bacon. How about a hog fudge sundae? Yep, free bacon.
“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”
There is a limit of one side of the porky delight per person.
