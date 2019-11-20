McDonald’s of Frankenmuth partnered with Toys for Tots to fill multiple carts with toys for children who are less fortunate in the community.
The carts were filled by kids for kids at the Meijer located on Tittabawassee Rd. in Saginaw County.
“We have about 55 people here for us and we’re going to do a big shop,” said Frankenmuth’s Toys for Tots Coordinator Tony D’Anna.
The group of students from Frankenmuth partnered with Meijer and Toys for Tots to get some great gifts ready for those less fortunate in the community.
Ben Cleveland and his friend Useff Perkins were two of the shoppers. They went up and down aisles trying to find the perfect items.
The boys said that being involved is something they look forward too.
Toys for Tots have been participating in this program for 35-years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.