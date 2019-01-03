A local McDonald’s worker jumped into action, knowing just what to do when a customer collapsed.
An incredible bond was formed after the woman used the CPR training she learned in middle school to save the customer’s life.
“I cry up and tear every time I see her and hug her,” said Barbara Brown, customer. “She’s my guardian angel.”
Barbara and her husband Charles Brown had stopped by their usual McDonald’s on Fenton Road in Grand Blanc Township to grab some ice cream on Sept. 18.
“I went to get the napkins when he went to get the order and I don’t even remember doing that,” Barbara said.
Moments later, Barbara collapsed to the floor from cardiac arrest.
“No warning, no nothing. Just down I went,” Barbara said.
Her husband was frozen in shock and his CPR training was gone.
“I lost it. I forgot every bit of it,” Charles said.
Within seconds, Desiree Gilder told another employee to call 911 before she grabbed the phone and started administering CPR while talking with dispatch.
“I was just trying to do whatever I could to help her at that time,” Gilder said.
EMS arrived in minutes, rushing Barbara to the hospital.
Back at McDonald’s, Gilder’s mind couldn’t stop racing.
“That night, I did nothing but went home and prayed,” Gilder said.
Her prayers were answered, Barbara was going to be OK.
“All she lost is a memory of a couple of days,” Charles said.
Weeks later, the Brown family went back to McDonald’s to gift Gilder with some angel wings.
Barbara hopes others hear their story and invest in the same gift no one ever hopes to use – learning CPR.
“She didn’t think she’d ever use it, but she did and she saved my life. You could save somebody else’s life,” Barbara said.
McDonald’s presented Gilder with a life-saving certificate.
As for Barbara, she is undergoing some more tests to see if she needs a pacemaker or a similar device.
