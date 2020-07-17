McDonald’s announced that it will hire more than 10,000 people across the state of Michigan including hundreds in Mid-Michigan.
The announcement comes in midst of their fifth anniversary of the Archways to Opportunity program that offers employees the chance to earn up to $3,000 in tuition assistance per year by working just 15 hours a week.
McDonald's is investing more than $700,000 in tuition assistance in Michigan to hundreds of crew members around the state.
Local education leaders will discuss the importance of this step by McDonald’s.
