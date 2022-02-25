McDonald's is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing outstanding black Michigan high school seniors.
These "Black History Makers of Today" are being recognized as leaders in their schools.
Ethan Shields, from Hamady High School in Flint, was recognized on Feb. 4.
Danae Blacksher, from Bay City Central High School, was recognized on Feb. 11.
Micah Thomas, from Flint Back on Tack, was recognized on Feb. 18.
Shelby Vaughn, from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, was recognized on Feb. 25.
