Children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will soon have access to McKenna Beauty Bar boxes.
The McKenna Squad announced on Aug. 13 that there are expanding to the Grand Rapids hospital.
The purpose of the boxes is to help children find their courage, strength, and beauty through these boxes.
For more information on McKenna’s Beauty Bar and how to donate, click here.
