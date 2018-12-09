Two Mid-Michigan mothers that started non-profits honoring the lives of their two daughters who lost their lives too soon are teaming up for the holidays.
In honor of their daughters who passed away earlier this year, Melissa Schummer and Tina Eisenbeis started two non-profits called McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar and the London Strong Foundation.
They’re teaming up to honor their children’s legacy through a community wide shopping event.
“We’ve taken that passion and turned into something that’s going to help so many kids,” Schummer said.
Founder of McKenna’s Beauty Bar, Melissa Schummer, said Shop and Sip encourages vendors from across Mid-Michigan to set up in Grand Blanc for the day.
It's also raising money for her non-profit, which goes toward free make up supplies for children in intensive medical care, like McKenna was when she was diagnosed with bone cancer.
“So imagine the healing, the therapy, the idea of bringing something that you know feels really good to a hospital where kids don’t feel good at all,” Schummer said.
Same goes for the London Strong Foundation, started by Tina Eisenbeis.
Which raises money to provide AEDs to local businesses in memory of her daughter’s unexpected heart condition.
So far both non-profits are making a huge impact.
“Honestly, the community has been just amazing and with every event that goes by I can see how it’s getting more, everybody’s coming together even more,” Eisenbeis said.
Which is what both moms wanted for their daughters, who are now buried in the same place and passed away only a week apart from each other.
“I feel like they’re together and us coming together with our foundations, I feel like they’re together,” Eisenbeis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.