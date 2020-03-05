McKenna Schummer’s legacy is now spreading to Ann Arbor.
C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital has agreed to construct a McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar.
McKenna died of osteosarcoma cancer two years ago. She was only 11 years old.
READ MORE: Charity ball raises money for McKenna’s Beauty Bar
While battling cancer, she shared her love of makeup with other sick children to help boost their self-confidence.
This will be the eighth hospital to have a beauty bar.
