McKenna's Squad Beauty Bar opens at Detroit hospital

(Source: WNEM)

McKenna Schummer’s legacy is now spreading to Ann Arbor.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital has agreed to construct a McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar.

McKenna died of osteosarcoma cancer two years ago. She was only 11 years old.

READ MORE: Charity ball raises money for McKenna’s Beauty Bar

While battling cancer, she shared her love of makeup with other sick children to help boost their self-confidence.

This will be the eighth hospital to have a beauty bar.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.