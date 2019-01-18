Melissa Schummer is the founder of McKenna’s Beauty Bar and McKenna's mother.
"For us it makes us know that she was loved by so many people."
Almost a year after losing her battle with cancer, McKenna Schummer’s mother says she is still helping others.
Eleven-year-old McKenna bravely battled osteosarcoma for 20 months, and while in the hospital decided to take her passion for make-up and use it to help other sick kids.
"It definitely has given us a therapeutic type purpose. Our purpose is to keep her alive; to see her idea; to see her dream actually become a reality," Melissa said.
In her honor, friends and family have opened McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar at Detroit Children’s Hospital.
Friday, they were able to bring a piece of that to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
McKenna’s Squad made beauty boxes to give kids who are stuck in the hospital there.
McKenna’s friend Lauren Stansburry also battled cancer and says this mission will help a lot.
"To make kids feel beautiful, to make a difference in their life, just to make them happy, when things are bad."
The boys are not forgotten either. There are boxes for them to filled with things like bandannas and Chapstick.
Schummer said so far, they have over 250 boxes made and more on the way.
She also says thanks to volunteers and those who loved McKenna, making this all possible.
Schummer said they plan on getting the kids in the hospital involved in the mission so they can give back, too.
"So even though we’re going to be helping them, we want kids to help others. We are going to bring our service projects to kids, the makeup experience and then give them a box as well, so they can be a part of the experience to."
