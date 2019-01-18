A local child lost her battle with a rare form of bone cancer, but McKenna Schummer’s giving spirit lives on at a Mid-Michigan hospital.
“For us, it lets us know that she was loved by so many people,” said Melissa Schummer, McKenna’s mom.
Melissa said her daughter is still helping others almost a year after losing her battle with cancer.
The 11-year-old bravely battled osteosarcoma for 20 months. While she was in the hospital she decided to take her passion for makeup and use it to help other sick kids. It is a mission that continues to grow.
“It definitely has given us a therapeutic type purpose. Our purpose is to keep her alive, to see her idea, to see her dream actually become a reality,” Melissa said.
Friends and family opened McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar at Detroit Children’s Hospital in McKenna’s honor.
On Friday, they were able to bring a piece of that to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
McKenna’s Squad made beauty boxes to give kids who are stuck in the hospital.
“To make kids feel beautiful, to make a difference in their life. Just to make them happy when things are bad,” said Lauren Stansbury, McKenna’s friend.
The boys are not forgotten. There was also boxes for them filled with bandanas and lip balm.
Melissa said they have made more than 250 boxes and more are on the way.
She wants to thank the volunteers and those who loved McKenna.
Melissa said they plan on getting the kids in the hospital involved in the mission so they can give back too.
“So even though we’re going to be helping them, we want kids to help others. So we are going to bring our service projects to kids. The make-up experience and then give them a box as well. So they can be a part of the experience too,” Melissa said.
