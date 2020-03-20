Amid a nationwide face mask shortage, McLaren Bay Region is accepting donations from volunteers who sew face masks to aid in the COVID-19 crisis.
Residents who would like to sew face masks to help can drop them off or mail them to the McLaren marketing building located at 503 Mulholland Ave. in Bay City.
The masks can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
In addition, McLaren Flint is currently accepting contact information from volunteers should they need to utilize this resource. You can contact the hospital at 810-342-3895.
