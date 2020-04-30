McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Flint announced its roadmap to safely resume time-sensitive care.
The roadmap includes clinical and testing protocols, further enhancements to safety for staff and patients, prioritization of surgical cases that were postponed, personal protective equipment guidelines, and much more.
“At Bay Region we understand that safety is foremost in everyone’s minds during these unprecedented times,” said Clarence Sevillian, president and CEO of McLaren Bay Region. “The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We want to assure the patients seeking care at our facilities, that they are being treated in a safe environment by personnel who are adhering to the most current safety precautions.”
“At McLaren Flint we understand that safety is foremost in everyone’s minds during these unprecedented times,” said Chad Grant, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We want to assure the patients seeking care at our facilities, that they are being treated in a safe environment by personnel who are adhering to the most current safety precautions.”
Some safety measures put in place include:
- Screening all patients, visitors, and our own staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter our facilities. Anyone experiencing symptoms is prohibited from entering and is directed to the appropriate level of care.
- Establishing dedicated units where they are caring for COVID-19 positive and suspected positive patients.
- Testing patients prior to their procedure to identify those who are COVID-19 positive but not showing symptoms.
- Limiting seating in certain areas to create space between those waiting for care.
- Caregivers and support staff are wearing additional protective equipment to keep patients and themselves safe when providing care. McLaren is providing a mask to patients and encouraging visitors to bring their own personal mask. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
- Adding cleaning processes throughout our facilities to enhance our already robust sanitization protocols.
- Frequently updating our policies and procedures to reflect the latest information available from the CDC.
Patients who are waiting for a postponed surgery will begin receiving phone calls in the coming weeks to reschedule, the hospitals said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.