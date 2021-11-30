As COVID-19 cases rise locally, McLaren Bay Region announced that starting 7 a.m. on Dec. 2, only visitors deemed “necessary” would be permitted.
Visitors who are allowed inside McLaren Bay Region’s main campus in Bay City must meet one of the following criteria, and have passed COVID-19 screening:
• A designated family birth partner
• A visitor who is a guardian/power of attorney for a patient
• A visitor who is a family of a patient during imminent death, under direct care of the facility
• A patient requires a sitter, and a family member is qualified to act in that capacity
• Pastoral care visits
• Additional exigent circumstances (to be determined on a case-by-case basis)
For surgical, procedural, and other outpatient areas:
• For visitors who are waiting to drive a patient home after care such as sedation, post-surgical, or cardiovascular procedures, one visitor may be allowed up if they pass the screening. The visitor may be asked to provide a phone number and wait outside for the physician to call after the patient’s procedure. A visitor who fails the screening will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient procedure is complete.
• An inpatient who is having surgery may be allowed one visitor on the day of surgery in the pre-op area; however, they will be required to leave after the patient is discharged from the surgical area.
Any patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is awaiting test results will not be able to have visitors even if they meet requirements unless an exception is approved by hospital administration.
“Due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in our community over the past several weeks, we have made the difficult decision to put in place these visitor restrictions. It is our responsibility to help keep our patients, staff, and community safe, and we believe limiting the number of individuals entering the hospital will help do so," said Norman Chapin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Bay Region. "We will assist our patients with virtual visits whenever possible through FaceTime, Zoom, or other appropriate technology to ensure they can stay connected with their loved ones.”
For more information go to mclaren.org/BayRegion.
