Visitor restrictions have been eased to allow one healthy visitor per patient per day at McLaren Bay Region’s main campus and McLaren Special Care.
“We understand the important role visitors play in the healing process for our patients," said Darrell Lentz, president and CEO at McLaren Bay Region. "As COVID ebbs and flows throughout our community, we are constantly reassessing our policies. Our goal is to always do what's best for our patients, and provide them with the safest healing environment possible. We appreciate our community for understanding as we have made adjustments to our policy throughout the pandemic.”
All necessary visitors are required to be screened for COVID symptoms before entering the building. All visitors will be required to follow the PPE policy and must wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room.
Visitors seen not wearing a mask may be escorted out of the hospital.
One visitor may be allowed, if they pass the COVID-19 screening, for a patient who is waiting to be driven home after receiving care including sedation, surgical, or cardiovascular procedures.
A visitor who fails the screening will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the patient’s procedure is complete. That visitor will then be asked to provide a phone number for the physician to call after the procedure.
The phone number should be given to the patient to share with their health care physician at the time of the department check-in. The patient will then be escorted to the exit to be picked up by their visitor.
Any patient who has tested positive for COVID or who is on droplet precautions awaiting test results, cannot have visitors unless, as McLaren states, they meet exigent circumstances, and have been approved by administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.