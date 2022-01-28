To recruit and retain more staff, McLaren Bay Region is launching a student loan repayment program.
The program will help provide up to $10,000 of tax-free student loan repayment benefits to all full and part-time McLaren Bay Region employees who have completed a degree program.
The hospital is working with Goodly, a third-party service provider that specializes in the repayment of student loans.
“At McLaren Bay Region, we are committed to doing what's best for our patients,” said Darrell Lentz, President and CEO of McLaren Bay Region. “In order to continue to provide the very best quality of care, we recognize we need to not only attract, but also to retain our top talent. With the launching of our Student Loan Repayment Program, our already robust compensation and benefits package is even more outstanding. We are excited to give back to our deserving employees who have chosen to further their education.”
Employees who want to take part in the program will need to apply for the McLaren Bay Region Student Loan Repayment Program, prove student loan debt and their loans must be current, McLaren stated.
New employees are also eligible upon hire and successful completion of the repayment program application process. For more information, visit McLaren Bay Region’s website.
