McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care are lifting visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline in the community. The policy allows for two visitors at a time in most areas.
"The safety of our patients, staff, providers, and community is always a priority at McLaren," Clarence Sevillian, president and CEO of McLaren Bay Region said. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, McLaren has taken steps to protect patients, staff, and physicians including screening for symptoms, increasing our already rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, moving furniture to encourage social distancing, providing education on proper hand hygiene, following established guidelines from the CDC and working with the local health department to minimize the spread of disease. These protocols are still in place."
Visitors will be screened and are required to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. This includes patient rooms and other areas in the facility. Visitors unable to mask or anyone who is not complaint with masking will not be permitted in the building.
COVID positive or patients who are suspected of having COVID will not be able to have visitors except for end of life or exigent circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.