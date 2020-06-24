McLaren Bay Region is transitioning their EMS services to Medstar.
The hospital has provided their own emergency transportation services to Bay County for over 40 years.
“We recognize the commitment of McLaren Bay Region and the EMS employees over the last four decades, and look forward to building on that legacy with expanded services, additional vehicles, and new equipment,” says Kolby Miller, Medstar CEO. “Medstar will also extend its EMT and nationally-recognized Paramedic education programs into Bay County as part of our training and workforce development initiatives. We look forward to welcoming the personnel from McLaren Bay Region into positions serving Bay County, as well as adding additional shifts and personnel.”
“As EMS and mobile healthcare become more sophisticated and complex, there is a need for specific experience and knowledge to insure quality care,” said Clarence Sevillian, President and CEO of McLaren Bay Region Hospital. “We know that it’s no longer just about “providing ambulance service,” and that Medstar has a unique and proven history of community service and innovations in care. Transitioning our EMS operations to Medstar will ensure our that our team members can continue to provide the best care available to our patients, communities, and facilities, while working with best equipment and resources available.”
Medstar will also provide air medical services to the critical ill and injured patients.
The transition will take place on August 30.
