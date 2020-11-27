McLaren Bay Region is expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
Hospital staff has been in contact with those on the Operation Warp Speed task force in Washington D.C. and have said the Food and Drug Administration is expected to give their final approval on the vaccine for emergency use between December 11 and 18.
McLaren has purchased an ultra-low temperature freezer to store the vaccine, which the one producer Pfizer says will need to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
McLaren officials said a regular vaccine is usually stored at around 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We are prepared to accept deliveries at any time. We are working on a plan with McLaren Heath Care, MDHHS, and Walgreens to start vaccinating staff who are interested, immediately upon arrival. Due to limited quantities of the vaccine, it may take several weeks to months before we will be able to vaccinate everyone,” said McLaren Bay Region Preisdent and CEO Clarenace Sevillian. “The healthcare workforce across the country is the highest priority group for getting access to the vaccine. We need to protect our healthcare workers so they can continue to provide care for the patient population and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
McLaren is urging everyone to get the vaccine when they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
