McLaren Bay Region has updated its visitor restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The new updates are effective beginning 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.
Only visitors deemed necessary will be permitted at the main campus, located at 1900 Columbus Ave. in Bay City.
The following visitors will be deemed necessary:
- They are a designated family birth partner
- A visitor who is a guardian/power of attorney for a patient
- A visitor who is a family member, here to see a patient during imminent death, under direct care of the facility
- Exigent circumstances (to be determined on a case-by case basis)
Additionally, any patient who has tested positive for the virus, or who is on droplet precautions awaiting test results, will not be permitted to have visitors.
“Our top priority is to keep our patients and staff safe. We understand that it is difficult for our patients to not have visitors during their hospital stay. We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Clarence Sevillian, president and CEO at McLaren Bay Region. “Any visitor deemed 'unnecessary' will be allowed to communicate with the patient through a number of different methods including FaceTime, Zoom, or other appropriate method.”
