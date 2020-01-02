Maverick Joseph Betrus is McLaren Bay Region’s first baby of the new decade.
Maverick was born at 10:48a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce and is 17.75 inches.
Maverick is the son of Brandon and Rachel Betrus of Bay City.
McLaren Bay Region said that the mother and baby are both doing well.
RELATED: Meet Midland hospital's first baby of the decade.
RELATED: Meet Saginaw's first baby of 2020.
RELATED: Meet Flint's first baby of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.