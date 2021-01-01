Meet baby Lucas!
The newborn was the first baby to arrive in 2021 at McLaren Bay Region.
His parents Angela Willette and Howard LaLone III, of Bay City, welcomed him into the world at 12:34 a.m.
Lucas weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18.5 inches.
He joins his three siblings 10-year-old Shianne, 9-year-old Justin, and 1-year-old Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.