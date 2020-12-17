The first frontline workers at McLaren Bay Region got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
McLaren received 975 doses of the vaccine and expects to get more in the next few weeks.
Today we are celebrating this important milestone in the pandemic, but it will likely take many months to get everyone across the country vaccinated,” said Dr. Norman Chapin, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Bay Region. “It is more important now than ever to remain vigilant and continue to protect yourself and your family; including wearing a mask, maintaining distance, and limiting your holiday gatherings to only those you live with.”
A survey of McLaren team members shows 80 percent are willing to get the vaccine now or in the future.
McLaren formulated a plan to give the vaccine to employees in the highest priority group. Based on dose availability, it'll take a few weeks to administer the vaccine to that group.
"As a frontline health care worker, I want to make sure that I am protected so I can continue to help the community," said Heath Lamb, Registered Nurse in McLaren Bay Region's Critical Care Unit, and one of the first to receive the vaccine. "I need to be able to remain healthy so I can come to work every day to help those who need it the most."
McLaren is working with Walgreens to streamline vaccinations.
