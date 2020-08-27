Changes are coming to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 testing guidelines.
“There’s just not enough tests,” Dr. Dennis Cunningham said. “So, it’s important to reserve the test to the people that actually have symptoms.”
Cunningham is the medical director of infection prevention with McLaren Healthcare.
He says that changing CDC testing guidelines is the right move considering that doctors just can't get enough tests.
“Our director at the laboratory has been great trying to find as many test kids as possible but I am fixed as to how many McLaren gets every week,” he said. “I just don’t have enough to offer to people without symptoms.”
The updated guidelines were released on Monday.
Previous CDC testing guidance says anyone who had close contact with someone with coronavirus should get tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
Now, it's only if you are experiencing symptoms.
Cunningham says if you do not have symptoms, they will not test you unless there are other issues at play.
“It may be worthwhile testing if you’re vulnerable, or if you have health problems that make you susceptible or if you’re a healthcare worker,” he said.
A senior federal health official close to the process said on Wednesday that the changes came as a result of pressure from the Trump Administration.
Cunningham says if they could get more tests, they would be able to test larger groups but right now they are very hard to get.
“We’re also required to test nursing home patients and staff every week in Michigan,” he said. “McLaren does have some nursing homes and that’s another demand on the limited number of tests kits, there’s just not enough.”
