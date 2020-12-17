The first COVID-19 vaccinations in Genesee County are here. Patrick Bryant, a registered nurse at McLaren Flint was the first person to roll up his sleeves.
“I’m excited and this is the only way that it can ever be over, and this is the only way it’s going to happen,” Bryant said.
He said he was more nervous to be on TV than to get the shot.
“Probably more with you guys, just being on TV that’s it. I’m confident this is going to work,” Bryant said.
Five hospital workers were chosen on Dec. 17 to get the Pfizer vaccine. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Binesh Patel said they wanted to start with just a few workers to make sure everything went smooth procedurally.
“We have everybody from a bedside nurse, to a CNRA, to a respiratory therapist to a physician at one of our hospitals,” Patel said.
Patel said they also wanted a variety of workers from the hospital to take it that way they could help educate others in the hospital and in their own departments.
“I think it should give some comfort to the community if we’re willing to put our lives at risk, that you should feel comfort to know that this is a safe vaccine,” Patel said.
At this time, Patel said there is no mandate for hospital workers to take the vaccine like there is for the flu shot. It's unknown how many doses the hospital received, but Patel said this is just the first wave of vaccinations and there will be more.
Bryant said he has never felt better and is ready to get to work.
"I’m just ready to our lives to go back to normal and be able to live life like we used to," Bryant said.
