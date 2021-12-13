A $46 million project is expanding the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint and the McLaren Proton Therapy Center.
Once the project is complete, patients will have access to proton therapy, an advanced radiation therapy.
“We are committed to serving the community by offering world-class cancer care right here in Genesee County,” said Chris Candela, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “Being part of the Karmanos Cancer Network gives cancer patients improved access to new treatments close to home. This expansion allows us to provide more treatment options, grow our team of respected oncologists with trailblazing specialties, and provide care for more patients, saving them daily travel throughout the county or to Detroit for treatment.”
The project includes at 13,800-square-foot-vertical expansion of the cancer center, a 7,200-square-foot expansion of the proton therapy center, and the development of a third proton therapy vault with two patient treatment spaces, a parking lot and entry improvements.
“We see the need for cancer care in the communities we serve and are committed to giving our oncologists and our patients the best tools available to fight this disease,” said Justin Klamerus, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Karmanos Cancer Network. “This expansion project with McLaren Flint enables residents of Genesee County to receive outstanding care from Karmanos in a convenient location, close to home. We are committed to serving patients where they have the greatest chance for successful treatment.”
The McLaren Proton Therapy Center is one of only two in Michigan.
