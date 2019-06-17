A grant from the Genesee Health Plan will help one Flint hospital double the impact it has on cancer patients.
McLaren Flint’s art therapy program at the Karmanos Cancer Institute was recently awarded a $60,000 grant to add to the number of people it can serve.
About ten years ago the art therapy program was added to the cancer care program and combines art projects with supportive discussion in a unique way.
The Art Therapy program at Karmanos is open to patients, caregivers, family members and staff, and is overseen by a registered art therapist.
For more on the art therapy program at Karmanos, click here.
