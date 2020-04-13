A second McLaren Flint employee has died from COVID-19.
The hospital issued the following statement:
"It is with profound sadness that the McLaren Flint family mourns the loss of an employee due to complications of the coronavirus. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the employee’s family, friends and co-workers. Members of the hospital’s behavioral health team are rounding to support staff coping with this heartbreaking loss."
At this time, the name of the individual has not been released.
Patrick Cain, a registered nurse from the ICU, was the first employee to die from the virus.
You can read more about that here.
